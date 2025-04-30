Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Flouting Due Process the ‘Embarrassment of America’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed President Donald Trump’s flouting due process was an “embarrassment of America.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “They’re making these frankly really like horrible videos of people locked up and in chains being dragged and deported without due process.”

Goldberg said, “You know, all of the mistakes that they’ve been making going into people’s houses, going into the wrong house, deporting children without their parents. There is a little baby who she’s two, and she’s now in foster care because they took her mom and dad. I mean, just listen — everybody wants a fair shot to come to this country or is used to it. This used to be the really, we knew we had problems but we were doing better than anybody else. The embarrassment of America right now is that we are no longer the country of due process.”

She added, “We’re in some kind of Twilight Zone thing, and, you know, again, it’s going to be up to us. It’s really, there’s politicians, and then there’s us, and you have every right to vote the people who are not taking care of our democracy out of office.”

