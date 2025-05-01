Dem Rep. Goldman: Trump Reportedly Talking About Deporting Criminals to Libya, Rwanda Is ‘Demonization of Immigrants’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) reacted to a report that the White House is talking with Libya and Rwanda about deporting migrants with criminal records there by stating that “It’s a demonization of immigrants.” But “Nobody thinks that convicted criminals who do not have documentation and are not citizens should remain in this country.”

Host Anderson Cooper asked, “What’s your reaction to the new CNN reporting that the White House has approached Libya and Rwanda about potentially deporting migrants with criminal records to those countries?”

Goldman responded, “It’s — look, it’s just more of the same. It’s a demonization of immigrants. There’s a process. Nobody thinks that convicted criminals who do not have documentation and are not citizens should remain in this country. But there’s a process that our laws have mandated that the administration has to follow. If they would like to change the laws, they’re welcome to come to us here in Congress and try to change those laws. But they don’t get to unilaterally change the law because they don’t like how it is. And that’s what they’ve been doing with government funding and the Impoundment Control Act. That’s now what they’re doing with immigration. That is what they’re doing on so many different issues that is just directly flouting the law and undermining our baseline democratic system.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett