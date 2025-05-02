Moulton: We Vote on ‘Meaningless Stuff Like Deregulating Refrigerators’, Dems Should Want to Reform Government

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) praised President Bill Clinton pushing to reform the federal government and said that he’s a strong model for the next Democratic presidential nominee and also lamented that in Congress, “we vote on completely meaningless stuff like deregulating refrigerators.”

Moulton said that Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are “two of the best presidents that we’ve had in recent memory” among Democrats and “Bill Clinton, no one had ever heard of them this far out from the election before he was elected the first time for president. And he took on the party. He said, we’ve gone too far to the left, we’ve got to get back in touch with the economic interests of Americans. And by the way, one of his big pushes was for reforming the federal government. He actually did it in a way that saved 250 billion dollars, a lot more than Elon Musk, and didn’t create chaos. So, here’s a good model.”

Later, he added that “so far, the Trump administration hasn’t even had any agenda in Congress. I go to Washington every week, we vote on completely meaningless stuff like deregulating refrigerators.”

