Maher: Trump Has a Point About Other Countries Not Taking Our Exports

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Donald Trump has a valid point about other countries not allowing America to sell its exports in their markets and this is one of many examples where “there is some value” but the issue is “just the way they do it. Why do they have to do it in this manner, where it’s just way bigger than it needed to be?”

Former House Speaker and former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said, “[I]n all these countries, that we allow their products to come to America, if he’s really just talking about reciprocal, is that not fair, is that not right?” And mentioned other countries barring American goods.

Maher responded, “Yeah, as with every Trump idea — not every — but a lot of them, there is some value in a lot of them. It’s just the way they do it. Why do they have to do it in this manner, where it’s just way bigger than it needed to be? The same thing with DOGE, the same thing with immigration. … [E]verything seems to be done in a way that is so unnecessarily over the top.”

