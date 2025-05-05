Duffy: We Have to Reduce Traffic at Newark Until We’re Confident System Won’t Crash Again

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated that there have to be fewer departures from Newark’s airport “until we feel comfortable and safe that the system isn’t going to go down again.” And they have to “get all the airlines that use Newark together to come up with a plan to go how are we all going to reduce the traffic in Newark.”

Duffy stated, “[T]here [are] delays now at Newark. Well, if you’re driving down the road at 70 miles an hour and you get white paint on your windshield, you slow down. So, we’ve slowed the traffic down at Newark. There’s a runway that’s under construction, and our primary goal is to make sure people are safe. And so, when you have an incident like this, both lines now work, Laura, but when you have an incident like this, you want to make sure that people are safe. And so, you just have [fewer] departures out of the airport until we feel comfortable and safe that the system isn’t going to go down again.”

He added, “[W]e have to get all the airlines that use Newark together to come up with a plan to go how are we all going to reduce the traffic in Newark. So, listen, what you don’t want is to go to the airport and have a five-hour delay, and then a cancellation. So, set it up where people actually know their flight’s going to fly, and so, we have to reduce the traffic, get all the airlines to participate, and then we can move forward in rebuilding back the capacity.”

