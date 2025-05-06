Canadian Journalist Marche: War Possible Because Americans Can ‘Be Convinced of Anything’

Canadian journalist Stephen Marche said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that Canada should worry about war with the United States because President Donald Trump could convince Americans of anything.

Tur said, “Stephen, let me ask you about the article you wrote for The Atlantic — and I sent this around to my friends. Just the very fact that it was published I think is surprising, that we can have a conversation that is serious about what a war with Canada would look like. Explain why it’s no longer unthinkable.”

Marche said, “Well, because Donald Trump makes us think it, right? I mean, he talks about annexing us on a regular basis. I mean, somewhere around 2% of the American population actually want to do this, but you know, at this point in its history, you know the American people can obviously be convinced of anything, right? And already you see numbers of Republicans who consider Canada an enemy to be growing are.”

He added, “And, you know, I think when countries are in constitutional crisis, and when their legal system starts to fall apart, as America’s legal system is falling apart, violence against neighboring countries is a very common, to me it’s very intimately tied with this talk about being a third term president, right? That’s exactly, that’s out of the playbook of authoritarian governments around the world. And so Canada really does need to think about protecting ourselves from the United States, and making sure that we’re not just a snack.”

