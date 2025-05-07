GOP Rep. Murphy: Americans Pay for Tariffs on Things We Really Want when Exporters Are in Good Position

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) said that who ultimately pays tariffs depends on the product and industry and “If the exporter really wants their goods to come across and they know the person on the other side is not going to pay a higher price for it, they’re going to eat some of that cost.” But Americans pay if exporters are in a good position “and America really wants” the goods.

Murphy stated, “Well, what I would say is, both sides pay it. If the exporter really wants their goods to come across and they know the person on the other side is not going to pay a higher price for it, they’re going to eat some of that cost. If, on the other hand, they feel like they’re in a good position and they can push…goods on America and America really wants them, then the American pays the cost. So, it really depends upon the particular product, depends upon the particular industry, as to where it comes from. Again, the whole goal is that we would get rid of tariffs.”

Earlier, Murphy stated that he has a lot of optimism that a lot of the tariffs will drop and there will be fair trade.

