Duffy: I Can Let Air Traffic Controllers Stay Until 60, Agree with Raising Retirement Age to 65

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that he can approve air traffic controllers to stay until the age of 60 instead of the current retirement age of 56 and he agrees with raising the retirement age for air traffic controllers to 65.

Host Sean Hannity asked, [relevant exchange begins around 6:30] “I’m almost out of time, this is too critical and vital, can you bring back air traffic controllers that, my understanding is, they are forced to retire in their 50s? Nobody retires in their 50s anymore. They have all of that experience, can you bring them back?”

Duffy responded, “I can bring them back, yes. They might have to do some training, but we can bring those controllers who have retired, bring them back into the system, they’re forced to retire at 56, I can approve them to stay until 60. Everything is on the deck for us to keep controllers and fix this problem.”

Hannity then asked, “How about 65?”

Duffy responded, “I agree with you. But, Sean, listen, you love aviation, thank you for covering this story, thanks for being a fighter for what we are going to build, it’s an American historic effort, and, again, we can do it, we’re America.”

