Cotton: ‘The Ayatollahs Are Scared to Death of Donald Trump’

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said the Iranian ayatollahs were “scared to death” of President Donald Trump.

Host Shannon Bream said, “Let’s get to Iran as you mentioned we’re having talks this weekend led by Mr.Witkoff. Here’s what he told Breitbart. He said we’ve stated our position the Iranians cannot have a bomb. They have stated back to us that they don’t want one. So we’re going to for the purposes of this discussion take them at their word that that’s actually how they feel. Do you take them at their word?”

Cotton said, “He’s been very clear what President Trump’s position is. Iran cannot have the ability to enrich uranium. That’s really the critical path to getting a nuclear weapon. So they can’t have centrifuges. They can’t enrich uranium at all. Because if you enrich to any level, you can ultimately enrich to weapons-grade levels. That’s the unified position of the American government. That’s been our position for many years. And again, that’s the example of what strong American leadership looked like. That would be a good, strong deal.”

He added, “Barack Obama’s deal allowed them to have centrifuges and a vast nuclear infrastructure to enrich uranium. What you see here is the difference between, on the one hand, President Trump’s America first approach, which recognizes the mortal threat that a nuclear Iran poses to the United States, and what you might call the blame America first mindset, which blames America for the tensions we have with Iran, says that, well, a bad deal is better than going to war, and that’s our only other choices. That’s what Barack Obama used to say. President Trump rejects that mindset. He believes it’s possible to get a deal with Iran because of the pressure we’ve put on them, because of the economic pressure we’ve put on them, and because frankly the ayatollahs are scared to death of Donald Trump, and they have been for eight years. That’s why they tried to kill him last year on the campaign trail.”

