Shaheen: Dems Will Likely Freeze Trump Nominees Until We Get Answers on Qatar Jet

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees could face holds until Attorney General Pam Bondi provides “answers” to Congress on the $400 million jet from Qatar.

Shaheen said, “With respect to Qatar and the plane, I think there are serious constitutional questions about this, but there are also questions about national security. Sadly, the president doesn’t seem to be too concerned about national security. He’s been willing to allow his secretary of defense to engage in classified discussions over unclassified channels. He has, again, looking at accepting this plane without thinking about what the implications would be. We don’t know what kind of bugs might be put in that aircraft.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Is there something that Congress can do about this?”

Shaheen said, “Right now we’re looking at options. One of the things I think we’re going to hear is that there will be holds placed on any judicial nominees from moving forward until we get some answers from the attorney general.”

She added, “I think we’re looking at if there is other legislation. I would hope that we would see more of our Republican colleagues stepping up.”

