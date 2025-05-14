Carney: Inflation Forecasts Too High in Every Month of Trump’s Presidency

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about inflation numbers.

Carney said that during the first Trump term, “that was the mantra every time, I followed the inflation reports…and whenever there wasn’t inflation showing up in it, everyone said, oh, it’s going to come some day and it never came. … I think it’s possible we see a repeat of that.”

