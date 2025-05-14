Homan: AOC Should ‘Love Her Community More than She Hates Trump’

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should “love her community more than she hates” President Donald Trump.

Host Jake Tapper said, “I want to play something that Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York posted on her Instagram account.”

Discussing the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at the Delaney Hall Detention Center, Ocasio-Cortez said, “If anyone’s breaking the law in this situation, it’s not members of Congress, it’s the Department of Homeland Security. It’s people like Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem, you lay a finger on someone, on Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman or any of the representatives that were there, you lay a finger on them, we are going to have a problem.”

Tapper said, “What’s your response?”

Homan said, “First of all, you can’t intimidate me. Come on, give me a break. You know, I was enforcing the law, I was wearing a green uniform, border patrol agent for five years before she was even born.”

He added, “As far as New York, her district, this administration has done more to protect her district than she has. The number of criminal aliens we took off the streets of New York made her community much safer. She ought to be thanking the members of this administration, the men and women of ICE who protect this country, make our community safer. So, you know, it’s politics over public safety. It’s just ridiculous. She ought to love her community more than she hates Trump, because we’re doing a lot to protect our community.”

