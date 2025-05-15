CNN’s Honig: Comey Post ‘Not a Criminally Chargeable Threat’

CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig said Thursday on CNN’s “The Source” that former FBI Director James Comey’s social media post about President Donald Trump that featured a photo of seashells arranged to read, “86 47,” was not criminally chargeable.

Kaitlan Collins said, “Listen to what the Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard – just to give you a sense of what administration officials are saying – what she just said tonight.”

Fox News host Jesse Watters said, “Do you believe Comey should be in jail?”

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, “I do. Any other person with a position of influence that he has, people who take very seriously what a guy of his stature, his experience, and what the propaganda media has built him up to be.”

Honig said, “That’s ridiculous. I mean, look, I am no fan of Jim Comey’s. I’ve been very critical of a lot of the things he’s done. I think posting this was extremely reckless, to use a phrase that he once used, and stupid. He has acknowledged that. He took it down. He said, I should not have posted this. This is not criminal. This is not a criminally chargeable threat against the president. It’s political speech. It’s way too broad. It’s stupid, it’s reckless. It’s not criminal. That’s just hyperbole that you’re hearing from the cabinet members there.”

