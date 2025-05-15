Gingrich: Media Outlets Are Getting Pulitzer Prizes ‘for Lying Totally About Trump’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich discussed the mainstream news media’s hostile relationship with President Donald Trump.

Gingrich pointed out the recent Pulitzer Prizes awarded and how some were awarded for “lying totally about Trump.”

“[T]he press is just talking about a plane,” host Jesse Watters said. “They are missing what’s going on over there. I mean, this plane, it’s like all they talk about — it is a plane. What’s going on there?”

“Look, I used to say that when Teddy Kennedy got away, he would say, the answer is I am voting yes, what’s the question?” Gingrich replied. “The New York Times, The Washington Post, the major networks get up every day and say what is the meanest, dumbest, narrowest thing we can focus on about Donald Trump? They are missing, and I suppose it is typical, they’ve got Pulitzer Prizes for lying totally about Trump so why not continue down that path? They’ve missed totally both the economic side of this, which is hundreds of thousands of American jobs, the National Security side of this which is a tightening alliance with both Qatar and Saudi Arabia that isolates Iran, the remarkable shift of Syria, which at one time was allied with Russia and Iran has now basically flipped over to our side.”

“And if you’ll notice, both in the case of Syria and Saudi Arabia, Trump is saying bluntly, you need to recognize Israel, we need to have commerce making money, not making war,” he continued. “And I can’t overstate his speech yesterday was truly historic and began to set a framework for practical, realistic relationships that move the entire region into a whole new world.”

