Khanna: ‘Bigger Issue’ Is Whether Biden Could Run, Not if He Could Do Job, No One’s Reported He Couldn’t Be POTUS

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” former Biden Campaign Surrogate Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) stated that he “didn’t have the full picture” when he vouched for then-President Joe Biden’s fitness and “the bigger issue is, was he capable of running? I think that is pretty obvious that he should not have made the decision to run. There hasn’t been reporting saying he wasn’t able to make the big decisions about the job.”

Khanna said, “I met him a few times at public events, and he was. But, of course, I didn’t have the full picture. I met him maybe two times on rope lines and at public events. And I do think it’s important that, given what has come out, that we take accountability. Obviously, he should not have run. We should be clear to say that. Obviously, there should have been an open primary. And I don’t think that’s very difficult that Democrats should be just straight up that he should not have run now that we know all of the facts. There should have been an open primary. I think to move on and move forward, it’s important to take accountability and be straightforward with the American people.”

He added, “I saw him on television like every other American, but we had the White House saying that he was perfectly in charge, he was capable, and, in the brief interactions we had on a rope line, he seemed perfectly fine. But the point is, that, obviously, we now know that there were people who knew about his decline, that he was not in shape to run, and, in retrospect, David Axelrod was right to be warning about that.”

Host Martha MacCallum then cut in to say, “There were a lot of documents signed, a lot of decisions made in Afghanistan, a lot of national security issues at stake during all those times.”

Khanna responded, “I think there are two different questions, one whether he should have run, the other whether he was actually doing the job — incapable of doing the job. And I haven’t read all the books and everything, but I think the bigger issue is, was he capable of running? I think that is pretty obvious that he should not have made the decision to run. There hasn’t been reporting saying he wasn’t able to make the big decisions about the job.”

