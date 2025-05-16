Comer: ‘Wouldn’t Surprise Me’ if Comey Was Trying to Gin Up a Coup, Insurrection

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that while he had a low opinion of former FBI Director James Comey, he could go either way if Comey’s “86 47” since-deleted social media post was a “simple mistake” or an effort to inspire a coup or insurrection.

“What do you think when you look at this?” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz asked. “Do you think that this was just some accident that the former FBI director didn’t know what he was posting up about Donald Trump being obviously number 47?”

“My opinion of Comey is so bad, I don’t know that I could give a fair and balanced answer to that question, Jason,” Comer replied. “Everything that he was involved in that I was involved in investigating — there were mistakes made. There were lies told. There was incompetence everywhere demonstrated at every step of the way.

“So, my confidence level in James Comey is so low, I could see that he made a simple mistake,” he continued. “But it wouldn’t surprise me at all if that was intentional and they were trying to [gin] up some type of coup or some type of insurrection, as Jamie Raskin would say. They’re losing their mind over Trump’s success securing the border.”

