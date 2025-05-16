Dem Rep. Himes: CIA Analysts Will Worry About Being Seen as DEI Hires Rather than Terrorists, North Korea

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) stated that an analyst at the CIA who is an African American woman who “sees the war on DEI” will be worried if people think she’s a DEI hire “rather than thinking about the terrorist groups that it is her job to cover or the missiles in North Korea that she’s supposed to watch.”

Himes said, “Imagine the analyst right now at [the] CIA, maybe that analyst is an African American woman, right? And she sees the war on DEI. And she says, now in the hallways, do people look at me and say, I’m a DEI hire, I’m an affirmative action hire? She may have the confidence to say, no, I’m not. But she’s thinking about that rather than thinking about the terrorist groups that it is her job to cover or the missiles in North Korea that she’s supposed to watch.”

He continued, “Gen. Tim Haugh, superb commander of Cyber Command and director of the NSA, apparently fired because Laura Loomer — and again, we don’t have good reasons yet for that firing, which…was weeks ago — apparently fired because Laura Loomer didn’t like him. Again, imagine what these people who’ve dedicated their lives to keeping us safe are thinking if their job is at risk because Laura Loomer walks into the Oval Office and says, I don’t like that guy. So, there’s that category of people. Then imagine that you’re a terrorist, and you say to yourself, wow, Pete Hegseth, who put operational plans for an attack on Yemen onto an unsecure Signal chat is at the Pentagon, you’ve got these ongoing scandals at the DNI about firing people who provide information, do I think this is a worse time or a better time to try to conduct an attack on the United States? My guess is, when they look at this chaos, and they look at this politicization, the answer is, this is a better time than we have seen for a while to undertake an attack.”

