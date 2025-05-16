Jesse Watters: James Comey ‘Obviously’ Trying to Put a Hit Out on Trump

Friday on FNC’s “The Five,” co-host Jesse Watters said that former FBI Director James Comey’s “86 47” social media post was “obviously” an attempt to put a hit out on President Donald Trump.

Watters said, “I don’t know if he made it or not. He obviously was trying to put a hit out on Trump, got caught, deleted it, and he’s got a book out. Oh, what a coincidence. Any cop, any prosecutor knows the code for homicide. Eight. Six isn’t just a mafia slang, it’s a military slang. 86TO, and a rotary phone. He was a marine. He obviously knew what he was doing here. And he’s not just any old FBI director, Martha. He tried to frame this guy for treason. Remember, he spied on his campaign He got caught, got fired, leaked, and then ran away from Durham so he wouldn’t have to ask, answer any questions.”

He added, “He just called Trump a dangerous threat to the country. Who should be punished for the things he says. Now, I don’t know if this guy wants attention for the book. And by the way, the book is about right wing extremists who launch a terror attack in Manhattan. Or if he wants to be arrested because his life sucks, he’s lost all his respect. No one likes him, and he’s probably dying and goading the administration to put him in handcuffs, because that’s all he really has. Any more going for him. This man has set the Democrats back again. Everybody with common sense knows what this guy meant.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN