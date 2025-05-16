Whitmer on if She Saw Signs of Biden’s Decline: ‘I Can’t Speak to That Directly’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to questions on if she saw signs of President Joe Biden’s decline by saying that she didn’t see Biden that often and she “can’t speak to that directly.”

Co-host Pamela Brown asked, “You were a co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign. You stuck with Biden until he dropped out of the race. Given your position in the campaign, what signs of decline did you notice?”

Whitmer responded, “I have not read the book. I can tell you this, that, if, as the book reports, Cabinet members didn’t have access, that tells you that — as a governor in a state halfway across the country who was working her tail off, 160 stops on a bus tour that I had lined through swing states, I didn’t — I was busy working. I was busy doing the connection and the voter registration. And so, I can’t speak to that directly.”

Brown then cut in to follow up, “So, you didn’t see signs of decline? So, you didn’t see any –.”

Whitmer responded, “I didn’t see the President frequently. And I can tell you, I can’t speak to that directly.”

Whitmer added that “it does make me question a lot of things that I thought I knew during the — over the course of the last year-and-a-half.”

