McCaskill: Americans ‘Not Smart Enough’ to Keep Trump from White House

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Monday on “Deadline” that American voters were “not smart enough” to keep President Donald Trump away from the presidency.

McCaskill said, “There’s a huge swath of Americans that don’t know about that because their algorithms are purposely not feeding them politics because they don’t want to hear about it. But you know what they’re all going to know about? They’re all going to know about higher prices. They’re all going to know that they’re spending more at Walmart than they spent this time last year. They’re all going to know that their 401Ks are down. They’re all going to know that. And there’s nothing Trump can do about that. And yes, The Wall Street Journal may say America is smart enough to know better.”

She added, “I will tell the Wall Street Journal this America, I believe, clearly was not smart enough to keep this guy from the White House. He is causing confusion and uncertainty in a segment of our economy that desperately needs certainty and by doing that, he is going to get higher prices. That’s when American will finally get smart. But they’re not smart now because most of them are trying not to pay attention.”

