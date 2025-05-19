There Was No ‘Coverup’: Breitbart’s Marlow Reported in 2023 That Biden Refused Cognitive Tests, Lied About It

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the discussion around former President Joe Biden’s cognitive health.

Marlow said, “This is from page 21 of ‘Breaking Biden’, which was published in…2023” and then read from a portion quoting Biden denying he took a cognitive test during the 2020 campaign after claiming he had, adding, “So, whatever coverup there was, was not very successful.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo