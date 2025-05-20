Carville: Trump Administration Charged LaMonica McIver Because of Her Race

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that the Trump administration charged Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) with assault because of her race.

Carville said, “This is my personal opinion, I think they went after her, and I think her race has something to do with it. I’ll just flat out and say that. It’s my point of view.”

Host Ari Melber said, “You’re of the view that you’re asserting that the Trump administration or DOJ is targeting her racially. Why do you assert that?”

Carville said, “Because that’s what they’re about, and they’re trying to show it’s us against them. They talk about the blood of America and the poisoning of blood, and they talk about this kind of stuff. Again, let me be very clear, I don’t have any proof, but if you ask me, do I think that’s what happened? Yes, I think that’s what happened. I think if it was a white congressperson, they would not have arrested her. I’ll just flat out say that.”

He added, “They’re trying to do everything they can to draw attention to immigration because the global economy is terrible. The rates on a ten-year bond are going up. It’s soft everywhere. Companies are warning of lower earnings, and all of this is happening. He’s not done anything about any of this. He can’t get his bill through Congress. So great, I got a great solution. Let’s go out and arrest a black woman, and that’ll solve everything. That’ll have everybody talking about this.”

He concluded, “When you got nothing to go on, hey, let’s get the black person and we can change the conversation. That’s what I really, really believe.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN