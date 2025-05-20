Cruz Predicts Reconciliation Bill Passage — ‘But There Will Probably Be a Lot of Twists and Turns’

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) discussed the passage of President Donald Trump’s so-called “big, beautiful bill.”

However, the Texas Republican said there would be “twists and turns” throughout the process.

“Senator, I think this is vital,” host Sean Hannity said. “Getting the economy on track, peace and prosperity drive election results. Every congressman, every senator that’s up for reelection in ’26 should want this passed because the odds of the recovery going faster are that much greater. Do you agree or disagree?

“I absolutely agree, and we’re going to get it done,” Cruz replied. “Look, budget reconciliation, which is the main exception to the Senate filibuster, is the principal avenue that we’re going to legislate what we need to get accomplished during Trump’s first term. We’re going to use budget reconciliation to secure the border and to invest billions of dollars in building the wall. hiring border patrol agents, hiring ICE agents, using drones and infrared and fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and detention centers and ICE agents. All of that we’re going to get done. We’re going to rebuild the military and we’re going to extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts and make them bigger and bolder. All of that we’ve got to get done.”

“Now, I will say this, Sean, the process is going to be messy,” he continued. “You know, Otto Von Bismarck famously said, there are two things you don’t want to see being made, sausage and legislation. This will be ugly. There’s going to be some guts and bones and entrails mixed in, but we will get to yes because if we don’t, on December 31, the Trump tax cuts expire and an automatic $4 trillion tax increase kicks in.”

Cruz added, “No Republican in the House or Senate wants that to happen. So I think we will get there, but there will probably be a lot of twists and turns between here and the final destination.”

