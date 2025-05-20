Homan: McIver Caused ICE Facility to Be ‘Unsafe’

Trump border Czar Tom Homan said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) is being charged with assault because she put her hands on ICE officers and “forced” her way into a Newark ICE facility.

Homan said, “They have a right to be there for oversight, but there’s a proper way to do it. Forcing your way into a facility, putting hands on an ICE officer, is not the way to do it. So I think she was out of line. I’ve seen the videotape. I’ve seen six or seven different videotapes that show her acting unprofessionally.”

He added, “I think it was politics over, over public safety. That’s a facility where the worst of the worst are housed. We can’t lose control of that facility, but her actions caused a ruckus that makes the facility unsafe.”

Jansing asked, “Did she cause the ruckus, though?”

Homan said, “I’ve seen tapes where she has made body contact with ICE officers and pushing them. I mean, there’s a lot of tapes out there.”

Jansing said, “Do you believe that she was a threat?”

Homan replied, “I believe she caused the facility to be unsafe. When ICE officers are being pulled off her duties to deal with a member of Congress who has forced her way in the facility and puts her hands on an ICE officer is unprofessional. I think she crossed the line.”

