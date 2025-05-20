NPR’s Kelly: Biden’s Getting More Media Attention Now than He Usually Did in Office

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” co-host Mary Louise Kelly said that former President Joe Biden is now getting more attention from the news media than he usually did during his time in office due to the announcement of his cancer diagnosis and reporting on his decline while in office.

Kelly said, “Joe Biden has been out of office for more than a hundred days now, and yet, he’s dominating the news cycle in a way he rarely did during his four years as President.”

She continued, “This past weekend brought news that Biden has Stage 4 prostate cancer, and today marks the official pub date for ‘Original Sin’ by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. The book has people asking who knew what and when did they know it about Biden’s cognitive and physical decline.”

