CNN’s Madowo: Trump Repeated ‘Talking Points’ of South African White Supremacists

CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo claimed Wednesday on “News Central” that President Donald Trump repeated the talking points of “white supremacists in South Africa.”

Madowo said, “As the South African AG minister mentioned, they have a rural safety problem that affects both black and white farmers, and white farmers are unhappy about their security. If 1000 white farmers died in south Africa, it would be impossible to hide that.”

He added, “President Ramaphosa brought his most diplomatic self. He is a skilled negotiator who once held brief for Nelson Mandela, but nothing could have prepared him for this multimedia ambush. A 4.5 minute video montage that shows videos taken out of context, printouts of debunked — laundry list of conspiracy theories. This was overall a very good day for white supremacists in South Africa because they got the validation they could have never imagined from the highest office in the land in the Oval.”

Madowo added, “These are the talking points that President Trump repeated and brought before President Ramaphosa and his delegation including very successful white South Africans.”

