Coons: It’s Not News that Biden Was Old, ‘Probably the Most Covered Story of 2024’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) reacted to new reporting about then-President Joe Biden’s fitness by saying, “I don’t think it’s a new story that Joe Biden is a seasoned senior leader of our country, it was probably the most covered story of 2024, questions about his age.”

Coons said, “I was surprised by what I saw the night of the debate. I hadn’t had a previous experience like that with President Biden. Ultimately, several weeks later, he decided to drop out. And, frankly, rather than looking back and re-litigating the timing and the decision, I think we should be looking forward at how we can come together and confront the challenges facing our country at home and around the world.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “Yeah, and definitely, we want to put time to that, but since all these revelations have come out, have you re-thought about your framing, your thinking about your analysis of his mental cognitive ability?”

Coons answered, “I don’t think it’s a new story that Joe Biden is a seasoned senior leader of our country, it was probably the most covered story of 2024, questions about his age. I don’t have questions about whether he was capable of being an effective President. Ultimately, he did not run again, and, in the end, I think he made the right decision.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett