Tapper: Lara Trump Was Right, I Apologized to Her, But There Was ‘Context’ of Both Sides Saying ‘Crazy Things’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “Megyn Kelly Show,” CNN host and “Original Sin” co-author Jake Tapper said that he apologized to Lara Trump for criticizing her during a 2020 interview for her statements about President Joe Biden’s cognitive ability and accusing her of mocking his stutter and said that the context for the interview was other outlets interpreting her comments as mocking Biden’s stutter and “the context of October 2020, a very intense time, people on the Biden side are saying crazy things about Trump, people on the Trump side are saying crazy things about Biden, including Don Jr. suggesting that Joe Biden is a pedophile.”

Tapper said, “I’ve already apologized to her. I called her months ago.” He added that he thinks the conversation went well and that Trump said she’d never mock anyone’s stutter.

He added, “The first time I saw the coverage of Lara Trump’s comments, which were interpreted as her mocking Joe Biden’s stutter, was in January 2020. I read it in conservative media, I read it in the Daily Mail, and that’s where I saw that her comments were being interpreted that way. After those comments were publicized, it got a lot of coverage and Sully Sullenberger wrote an op-ed in The New York Times criticizing her about this. So, that’s the context for that, that I was following up on a story that had been out there months before. This is also in the context of October 2020, a very intense time, people on the Biden side are saying crazy things about Trump, people on the Trump side are saying crazy things about Biden, including Don Jr. suggesting that Joe Biden is a pedophile. So, that is the larger context. But, as I said, her comments have aged well, my comments have aged poorly. I own that.”

