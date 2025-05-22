Dershowitz: Killing of Israeli Embassy Staffers Is Result of Allowing Riots, Columbia Hostage-Taking 

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz reacted to the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers on Wednesday by saying that “when you permit riots and demonstrations and taking people hostage the way Columbia University did with two janitors, when you permit harassment,” people will resort to thinks like shootings and we know this from our experiences in the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s.

Dershowitz stated, “[B]ased on my experience representing protesters in the ’60s and the ’50s and the ’70s, I know that when you permit riots and demonstrations and taking people hostage the way Columbia University did with two janitors, when you permit harassment, the line between that and going out and getting a gun and shooting will quickly disappear.”

He continued, “And so these people who President [Shipman] is bemoaning aren’t on campus are actually one of the causes of these murders. And then you get Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the Congresswoman, who won’t condemn the killing, and we get groups at universities praising October 7 and praising these killings. And so, there is a direct relationship between what’s going on on campuses and these shootings.”

