Blumenthal: Trump Belongs on the ‘Mount Rushmore of Corruption’

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Friday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump belonged on the “Mount Rushmore of corruption.”

Discussing the president hosting a dinner for the top 220 investors in his cryptocurrency, Blumenthal said, “The function reflects the scam, and the scam is that this is access to the president because he was president, not because he’s Donald Trump, the private citizen, is the result of his office. And in effect, he’s putting a for sale sign on the White House. He is, in effect, saying to the investors in his crypto meme coin that they can gain access to him, and he will know who they are if they have, for example, investigations underway as the top investor has Justin Son. He has a case before the SEC and remember that the meme coin has no value in its tie to any specific asset. Its function is simply a speculative item, and it is the result of speculation in being tied to the president and the access that has been sold here. So it is really the height of scams, unprecedented and unconscionable, selling the office, in effect, and the functions just reflects that kind of scam. It is truly putting this president on a Mount Rushmore of corruption.”

He added, “The sole function of this meme coin is to put money into his pocket, funnel cash to his family. It is the most blatant outright misuse of office in the nation’s history.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN