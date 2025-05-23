CNN’s Collins: Media Didn’t Help Shut Down Skepticism, Critical Thinking During COVID

During a portion of an interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that was aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” host Kaitlan Collins argued that the media wasn’t involved in shutting down skepticism, critical thinking, and people making their own decisions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Towards the end of the interview, Kennedy stated, “I would say be skeptical of authority. My father told me that when I was a young kid, people in authority lie. And we’ve seen a lot of that in our country. And people in the media lie and people need to make their own judgments and be skeptical and maintain their capacity for critical thinking. And that was shut down during COVID, and the media was complicit in that.”

Collins responded, “Disagree on that last part. Secretary Kennedy, thank you for your time.”

Earlier in the interview, Collins disputed whether she told anyone “trust the experts.”

