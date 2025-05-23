Dershowitz: Harvard, Other Schools ‘Have Blood on Their Hands’, Taught Antisemitism Through DEI, Intersectionality

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz stated that Harvard and other schools are to blame for the killing of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, not just because they tolerated antisemitism, “but they actually taught antisemitism” through things like intersectionality and DEI.

Dershowitz said, “[T]hese two kids that were killed in Washington, D.C., Harvard and other universities have blood on their hands. They not only tolerated the kind of incitement and antisemitism that would lead a murderer like the murderer who operated in D.C., but they actually taught antisemitism. It was part of their curriculum. Intersectionality of race matters curriculum, DEI are incubators for antisemitism, anti-Zionism, and the kind of violence we saw.”

Dershowitz further stated that history from the Vietnam War, where violent protests eventually turned into bombings and murder, was a warning that the violent protests on campuses would eventually turn into murder like they did. He also specifically cited Harvard’s Public Health and Divinity schools as areas of “propagandistic” research.

Dershowitz also argued that the Trump administration has to be more targeted with its approach to Harvard when it comes to funding and foreign students instead of just going after all foreign students and that funding for scientific research on diseases shouldn’t be targeted.

