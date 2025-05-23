GOP Rep. Scott: Tax Code ‘More Important’ than Short-Term Spending Cut

Friday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) addressed concerns about the so-called “Big, Beuatiful Bill” for its lack of addressing fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman, so, let’s talk about the agricultural portions of this in just a moment because they’re very important,” host Cheryl Casone said. “I know, to your district. But, at the same time, what do you make of those like Senator Ron Johnson, Maya MacGuineas, who say that this bill did not do enough for fiscal responsibility when it came to managing and at some point reducing the nearly $37 trillion in debt that we’re sitting on right now?”

“Sure,” Scott replied. “So, we’ve got the White House for another three and a half years, which means we control the agencies, and we can do a lot of things through the agencies. What we don’t have is time to get the tax cuts extended for the next 10 years, if we don’t push ahead with this piece of legislation. So, I would have cut spending more than we cut it. I think a lot of Republicans would have cut spending more than we cut it. But, the key to it, and you heard this in your last segment, is economic growth.”

He continued, “And so, the most important thing right now, right now, is that we get this tax code set for at for at least the next 10 years, and hopefully permanently, and we don’t see these massive tax increases on the American citizens, and especially the American small business owner. The growth rate is key in this, and the tax code is what’s going to allow that, and that’s more important than a short-term spending cut. We can get some of the cuts through the agencies. I wish it cut more as well. But this is not a situation where, in our democracy, 535 people in the House and the Senate get everything they want.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor