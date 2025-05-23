Raskin: ‘We’ve Got a Completely Lawless Executive Branch’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump was running a “completely lawless executive branch.”

Raskin said, “This is a completely lawless situation. The administration doesn’t get to control higher education in America and tell colleges and universities what to do. They don’t get to control newspaper entities and TV networks the way Donald Trump has been trying to do. And they don’t get to control law firms or any other private entity, but they’re trying to move us into an authoritarian situation so he can continue to embark upon his corruption tour of the world. I mean, the guy has made more than $1 billion a month since this started.:

He added, “There’s a record number of injunctions that have been entered against the lawlessness in the chaos of this administration. It’s now more than 160 preliminary injunctions and temporary restraining orders. American history has never seen anything like this because we’ve got a completely lawless executive branch that wants to take over all of the institutions of society. That’s not their role. And that’s got nothing to do with conservatism, by the way. That’s authoritarianism. That’s something completely different and nobody voted for that. They wanted to bring the price of eggs down and the price of eggs have gone up, and the price of Eggs Benedict is just intolerable. We cannot have them betraying the basic institutions and documents of the country, like the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.”

