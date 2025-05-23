We Are Taking on China, We Are Taking on the Democrat Apparatus: Why Trump Is Really Putting Pressure on Harvard, Explained

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the latest administration moves at Harvard.

Marlow said, “[T]hey specifically court foreign donors to try to get money” which puts American students at a disadvantage since they now have to be better than those students “and it takes a bold leader like Donald Trump to finally say, we’re no longer going to do this.”

He added that “this is the Obama apparatus that Trump is running into right now. He’s doing this on purpose” due to Penny Pritzker, a former Obama Cabinet official who is also the sister of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker being chair of Harvard’s board, and “we’re taking on China. We’re taking on the Democrat apparatus.”

