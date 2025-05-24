Dershowitz: Harvard Focuses on Using Foreign Students to Make Money over American Students

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that Harvard, like many universities, has too many foreign students and has the large numbers of foreign students it does because it makes them money and “Harvard should be focusing not so much on making money off foreign students, but on extending its academic privilege to American students.”

Guest host Brian Entin said, “The part of the story that I find that’s been left out a lot is that the Department of Homeland Security gave Harvard a 72-hour deadline to come forward with documents on these international students about their disciplinary records, about who was attending what protests and Harvard didn’t do that. So, it doesn’t sound like President Trump wanted to do this initially. But Harvard just ignored Homeland Security. Isn’t that right?”

Dershowitz responded, “I think that’s right.”

Dershowitz added, “Look, let’s be frank, there are too many foreign students in American universities. … Harvard should be focusing not so much on making money off foreign students, but on extending its academic privilege to American students. That’s number one.”

Later, Entin said, “[W]hen an American goes to one of these universities, they may get scholarships. They may not pay the full tuition, but the international students are paying 100% cash tuition most of the time. So, Harvard just wants the money, right?”

Dershowitz responded, “That’s true.”

Dershowitz also stated that the Trump administration’s approach to foreign students needs to be more targeted, as opposed to just going after all foreign students, including ones from Israel.

