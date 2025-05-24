Jeffrey Goldberg on Media Criticism on Biden Fitness: ‘You Can’t Make’ People Read What You Write

During a discussion with “Original Sin” authors CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios National Political Correspondent and CNN Contributor Alex Thompson on Friday’s broadcast of PBS’s “Washington Week,” host and The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg responded to criticisms of media coverage of former President Joe Biden’s fitness for office by stating that “you can lead people to stories that you write, but you can’t make them read them. And I think that’s part of the issue.”

Thompson stated that “a lot of this was out there, but what was happening in front of the scenes was much worse behind the scenes. They were propping up the best version of him, like, through those times. And I believe that if the media had done a better job, then the debate would not have come as — been so shocking to so many people.”

Goldberg responded, “Right, right. Well, you can lead people to stories that you write, but you can’t make them read them. And I think that’s part of the issue. I’m not trying to make excuses. You’ve been very forthright about your critique of softness on the part of the media on the question.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett