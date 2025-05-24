John Yoo: Special Counsel Needed to Investigate Alleged Biden Health Cover-Up

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo argued that a special counsel may be needed to investigate allegations of a cover-up regarding former President Joe Biden’s health.

“First, you suggested there should be a Special Congressional Committee,” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “You worked on the Whitewater investigation. You’ve been in Congress. This would be analogous, I presume, to a January 6 Committee, to a Watergate-type committee. What would that do, as compared to Comer sending out letters and eventually subpoenas from Oversight?”

“I think the first thing it does is it would get people under oath,” Yoo replied. “These people could then not lie, obfuscate, tell the American people things that are not true, in order to cover up President Biden’s health, and also, I think, to conceal whether they themselves abused power, broke federal laws by exercising the power of the office of the presidency without his authorization.”

He continued, “And that kind of investigation usually has a single person, a special counsel. Here I say, let’s have Robert Hur come back and do it right, a special counsel who conducts it like a prosecutor.”

“And if those Biden aides, Biden family members refuse to cooperate, then you have the Justice Department can go in and force those subpoenas and throw people in jail for refusing to answer Congress’ questions,” Yoo added.

