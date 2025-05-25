Johnson: We Have Enough GOP Senators to Stop Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there were “enough” Republican senators who would not vote for the so-called “big, beautiful” spending bill without significant changes.

Host Jake Tapper said, “How determined are you to be that guy if it actually means telling President Trump you are going to vote against the bill and you’re going to try to get other Republican senators to join you, unless there are major, major changes?”

Johnson said, “Well, in 2010, I sprang out of the Tea Party movement and as I did parades I would shout, this is a fight for freedom. we are mortgaging our children’s future. It’s wrong. It’s immoral. It has to stop. I haven’t changed. My campaign promise in 2010, and every campaign after that was to stop mortgaging our children’s future. It’s immoral. It’s wrong. it has to stop. So he may not be worried about that. I’m extremely worried about that. That is my primary goal running for for Congress. This is our moment.”

Tapper asked, “I’m just wondering if you could just give me a number, how many other Republican senators do you think share your concerns and are willing to make work to make major changes to this bill?”

Johnson said, “I think we have enough to stop the process until the president gets serious about spending reduction and reducing the deficit.”

