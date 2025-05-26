Exclusive: White House Attorney May Mailman Reveals Harvard Denied Trump Administration Basic Student Visa Information

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” May Mailman, the Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Policy Strategist for the White House, talked about the administration’s issues with Harvard.

Mailman stated, “[A] few weeks ago, we asked Harvard to send us some basic information about their student visa holders…their discipline status, are you aware of any off-campus behavior, just tell us about your students, give us all this information. And Harvard’s response was basically, like, we won’t.”

