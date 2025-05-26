Tribe: ‘Unhinged’ Trump Attacking Harvard Because He ‘Hates Intellect’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that “obviously unhinged” President Donald Trump was attacking Harvard University because he “hates intellect.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “What is your response to Donald Trump’s latest attack?”

Tribe said, “Well, it’s really hard to know where to begin. He’s obviously unhinged. He has no idea what he’s talking about. He just thinks that slinging around frankly, BS about the people at Harvard and other institutions will somehow substitute for taking the law into account. He has been throwing everything he can at Harvard and courts have put a stop to it.”

He continued, “This case involves Trump’s attempt to tell Harvard that it can no longer host foreign students. Now that’s crazy. There’s no legal basis for it. He’s talking about information that he would like about students. He wants to know details about what they say, what they think. That’s a violation of the First Amendment.”

Tribe added, “Obviously, this is a president who hates intellect, who despises the symbol of excellence in the world of higher education around the world. He thinks he can score points by attacking Harvard.”

