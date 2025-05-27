CNN’s Tapper: Biden Cognitive Decline Cover-Up Likely ‘Worse’ than Watergate

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Monday on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” that that cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline was “maybe even worse than Watergate.”

Morgan said, “This brings me to your conclusion, which says, ‘Joe Biden is not Richard Nixon, and the hiding and cover-up of his deterioration is not Watergate.’ I am not entirely sure I agree, Jake, with that conclusion.”

Tapper said, “The next line is, ‘It is an entirely separate scandal.’ It is a scandal. It is, without question, and maybe even worse than Watergate in some ways. Because Richard Nixon was in control of his faculties when he wasn’t drinking.”

He added, “We don’t mean to exonerate. The only reason that we have the Watergate thing is there because we quote Archibald Cox, who was a Watergate investigator, talking about how powerful the presidency is and how presidents get surrounded by people who have a vested interest in keeping that president propped up. So that’s the only reason we invoke Watergate is just to make clear, like it’s not Watergate. This is an entirely separate scandal. Maybe even worse, it may be even worse.”

Morgan said, “I think, arguably, it is worse actually.”

