McMahon: Newsom’s Attempt at Trans Athletes Compromise Doesn’t Work, Violates Law, ‘Trying to Play Both Sides’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) attempt at a compromise measure on biological men in women’s sports doesn’t fix the issue and “He’s trying to play both sides. On the one hand, he says it’s absolutely unfair for men to compete in women’s sports, and yet, he does nothing about it.”

Co-host John Roberts said, [relevant exchange begins around 7:20] “Newsom tried to compromise here. He said, okay, we’re going to let biological males still play with the women, but we’re going to open up an extra slot for a female athlete who came fourth. But it doesn’t fix the problem that the biological male’s still going to dominate, doesn’t matter how many women or girls you have competing, the biological male’s still going to win.”

McMahon responded, “Absolutely. It does not fix the problem. It’s in violation of the law. Gavin Newsom knows that. He’s trying to play both sides. On the one hand, he says it’s absolutely unfair for men to compete in women’s sports, and yet, he does nothing about it. And you can’t sit on your hands and say one thing and not do anything. The president will force that action.”

McMahon also stated that there are still safety issues and issues with locker rooms.

