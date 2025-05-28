McMahon: We Want Harvard to Negotiate, ‘We’re Making Great Strides’ Negotiating with Columbia

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that the Trump administration’s ultimate goal is to try to get Harvard to negotiate with them to improve the school and that the administration has been able to do with Columbia University and said “I think that we’re making great strides” with Columbia.

McMahon stated, [relevant remarks begin around 1:00] “The goal really is to have Harvard come to the table, let’s negotiate, let’s work through the things that we have put forward that we believe are going to make things better on the campus of Harvard.”

She continued, “We did that with Columbia. I think that we’re making great strides. We also sent a letter — and I talked to Alan Garber before any of this action took place and told him what our goals were. We sent a letter to him, and it was a pretty stiff letter, but we were hoping that that would open the door to negotiations and the answer was a lawsuit, so that’s where we are today, but we really hope that we will be back at the table negotiating and talking about the things that are good for Harvard and for the students that are on campus.”

