Scarborough: ‘Intellectual Laziness,’ ‘Groupthink’ Causing Dems to Lose Elections

On Wednesday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said Democrats’ “intellectual laziness” and “groupthink” are making them “lose elections.”

Harvard professor Arthur C. Brooks said, “The truth of the matter is, we need more people that actually think differently than the masses. We need more people than just sort of 20 to 1 liberals to conservatives, and we need to be on top of that and see this as an opportunity to get more ideological balance. Why? Not because we believe that you have to go 1 to 1 in fairness, none of that. We don’t need affirmative action for conservatives, but because when you’re when you’re when your liberal ideas on campus are not challenged, your education is mediocre and that’s just not right.”

Scarborough said, “I will say, and I said it after John Roberts confirmation process afterwards, everybody said, oh my God, Roberts, he he was so great on his feet. How are conservatives, how did this happen?”

He added, “Grover Norquist said because if you were a conservative at Harvard Law School, anytime you opened your mouth, you better have thought through it about 20 different times because you were going to get crushed. Whereas and here’s the important point, now we talk about why the left may be adrift and it lost. The other side of that is the intellectual laziness that every that occurs every time you open your mouth and they all agree with you and you’re part of groupthink, so you never have to defend your ideas. So when you go out and run a campaign and you think everybody’s going to agree with you, it’s just the opposite. You never had to be on your toes before, intellectually. And now you do. and you lose elections because of it.”

