Blackburn: We Need AG Bondi to Investigate Nashville Mayor for Alleged Interference with ICE Deportations

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) lobbied for Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Nashville, TN Mayor Freddie O’Connell for allegedly attempting to thwart Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation efforts.

“Tennessee may be a red state, but Nashville is a liberal city, and the mayor there, Democrat Freddie O’Connell now stands accused of interfering with ICE deportation operations in his city,” host Sean Hannity said. “In fact, he even publicly released the names of ICE agents operating in Nashville so illegals could avoid them. You’re doxing agents putting their life in jeopardy. Also, he’s making all of his city departments tell him about any contact they may have had with ICE. Needless to say, it is insane and the DHS is now telling us they are investigating, saying, quote, the Nashville mayor is protecting illegal aliens and gang members over the safety of his constituents. At a time, our ICE officers are facing a 413 percent increase in assaults, Mayor O’Connell is doxing the names of law enforcement agents, removing criminal illegal aliens from his city. Here with reaction, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.”

He continued, “That’s all true, and he’s willing to dox them and put their lives in jeopardy and violate the law. There’s only one thing I think should happen, Senator. What do you think?

“I think that we need Pam Bondi, our attorney general, to investigate what is going on here, Sean, because as you said, he has doxed these HSI and ICE agents,” Blackburn replied. “It puts their lives, their families’ lives in danger. And the American people, Tennesseans voted overwhelmingly to get crime under control, to get that border closed. They don’t want Tren de Aragua and MS-13 in their communities. They want Tom Homan and DHS to do their job, to apprehend and deport these criminal illegal aliens. So it’s time for DOJ to investigate this and make certain that we return to making America safe again, making our city safe, and get these criminal illegal aliens out of here.”

Blackburn later backed up her call with a post on social media.

