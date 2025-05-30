CNN’s Phillip: ‘There Are Problems’ with Chinese Visa Holders Sometimes, Spying on Other Chinese People Is an Issue

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip stated that there have been problems with Chinese nationals on visas and “we know that there’s a problem with people being sent here to spy on other Chinese people.”

Phillip said, “[T]here have been some — several high-profile cases. In 2020, the U.S. revoked a thousand visas of Chinese nationals deemed security risks. Trump issued an order, suspending the non-immigrants of certain students and researchers from China. So, there are problems, and, in some cases, those visas have been revoked. But the question here is whether there’s going to be a blanket revocation of visas from China.”

Later, she added, “[A]ccording to the reporting, this is not just about — and we know that there’s a problem with people being sent here to spy on other Chinese people. We know that that’s real, right? But why this is happening right now is because China went to the negotiating table, said to them, oh, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this, we’re going to do this on trade, and they have done nothing. And the Trump administration is mad about that. And so, they are now threatening a sledgehammer.”

