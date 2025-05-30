Raskin: We Have to ‘Fight Like Hell’ Against Trump Trashing the ‘Values of the Country’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that Democrats had to “fight like hell” to take the government back from President Donald Trump.

Raskin said, “We got to take the government back from all of the grifters and autocrats and dictators and people who are just trashing the basic values of the country, whether we’re talking about a professional civil service, whether we’re talking about due process, which is what separates the rights and freedoms of the people from arbitrary governmental power and dictatorship, whether we’re talking about free speech or free press. You know, there kicking the Associated Press out of the White House because they dare to call the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of Mexico.”

He added, “I don’t think that we’re going to be able to wave a magic wand and make all of this go away but we are fighting every single day in the House and the Senate and the state legislatures and the councils, the city councils and county councils, and we’re fighting in court and we are winning every day. And people need to understand that we have totally boxed in Donald Trump and all of the lawlessness,. You know, their attempt to dismantle birthright citizenship in America, his attempt to usurp the powers of Congress by just launching a trade war against the whole world, except for Vladimir Putin. All of these tariffs were struck down last week as an absolute abuse of the president’s powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It doesn’t mention tariffs. Nobody’s ever used it that way. And as the court stated it’s up to Congress to regulate international commerce. It’s always been Congress that has decided on tariffs before.”

Raskin concluded, “So I guess my answer to your question is we’re just going to have to go and fight like hell every single day. And we have to educate people about what the Constitution really stands for, what the rule of law is in America, and how our basic freedoms and rights are under attack by these people.”

