Hawley: Secret Service Whistleblower Said Biden Used to Get Lost in His Closet

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) revealed some unsettling information about former President Joe Biden and his potential cognitive decline.

The Missouri Republican said a Secret Service whistleblower revealed Biden would “get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House.”

“Am I overstating it when I say this is the biggest White House presidential scandal in history?” host Sean Hannity asked.

“No, I don’t think so, Sean, because listen — I’ll tell you something that I haven’t said before because it came from a Secret Service whistleblower this past year,” Hawley replied. “I talked to so many of them after the attempted assassinations of President Trump. But this Secret Service whistleblower actually was assigned to Biden and he told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings in the White House. I mean the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence, couldn’t find his way out of his own closet, the president of the United States.”

“I mean, this is outrageous,” he continued. “We were lied to, and Sean, you know as well as I do, the press has a huge role in this. I mean, the press actually is really important in America. They’re supposed to report the truth, it’s what you do every night, it’s not what the liberal media did, though. They sold this country out for years and they did it for power and they need to be held accountable as well.”

