ABC’s Stephanopoulos: Scale of Trump’s Personal Moneymaking ‘Staggering’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos said the scale of President Donald Trump’s personal “moneymaking” was staggering.

Stephanopoulos said, “The scale is staggering. President Trump and his family are making hundreds of millions, potentially billions of dollars, as Trump and his administration take official actions that benefit contributors and investors. Just this week, we learned of pardons to tax cheats, including a man whose pardon was granted weeks after his mother attended a million-dollar-a-head fundraiser with the president.”

He continued, “The Trump Media and Technology Group raised nearly $2.5 billion from 50 institutional investors whose identities have not been disclosed. The SEC dropped its lawsuit against the cryptocurrency firm Binance days after Binance began listing the cryptocurrency launched by World Liberty Financial, the crypto firm started by Trump’s family. This unprecedented moneymaking by a sitting president and his family was summarized by critics like The Atlantic’s David Frum. ‘Nothing like this has been attempted or even imagined in the history of the American presidency. Throw away the history books, discard feeble comparisons to scandals of the past. There is no analogy with any previous action by any past president. The brazenness of the self-enrichment resembles nothing seen in any earlier White House. This is American corruption on the scale of a post-Soviet republic or a post-colonial African dictatorship.’ That is where we begin.”

